Zach Ertz injury: Jay Ward gets bad news after brutal hit; expert warns of career-ending scenario

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) is carted off the field after an injury (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Zach Ertz injury update: The Washington Commanders fear the worst for their star tight end after hit vs the Vikings Zach Ertz injury update: The Washington Commanders fear the worst for their star tight end. Coach Dan Quinn, after the blowout defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, said that Zach Ertz might have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee after taking a hit from Jay Ward.

Quinn said the 35-year-old would have an MRI exam for a full diagnosis on Monday. “The early signals aren’t good,” he added. “Let’s hope for the best.”

What happened to Zach Ertz?

Ertz’s night ended painfully after a violent collision over the middle late in the third quarter. The veteran tight end was flipped to the turf on a pass from Marcus Mariota, who had entered the game after Jayden Daniels reaggravated his elbow, and immediately signaled for help.

Ertz couldn’t put any weight on his injured leg as teammates assisted him to the sideline. He was visibly shaken before medical staff transported him to the locker room on a cart. He later exited the stadium on crutches.

“He’s one of the fiercest competitors you’ll ever be around,” Quinn said. “Seeing that kind of frustration and emotion … we all felt it.”

Jay Ward slammed

Meanwhile, Ward faced severe flak on social media. While the NFL did not announce any potential action, fans went after the Vikings star.

“Imagine knowing you single-handedly ended an NFL legends career with a dirty hit💀 Jay Ward you dawg,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a dirty hit by Jay Ward (#24 Vikings) that has left Zach Ertz down on the field and needing assistance from the trainers to leave the field. No place for this on the football field. Disgusting play,” another fan added.

Expert's take on Zach Ertz injury

Sport's medicine analyst Dr Jesse Morse issued a stern warning after Ertz's injury.

“Super scary right knee injury. Possible tibial plateau fracture +/- ACL. Back in 2022 he tore his left ACL + MCL. Now at the age of 35, this could be potentially career-ending. Awful unfortunate injury from a dirty hit,” he tweeted.

Ertz, a 13-year pro, now in his second season with Washington. He has been one of the league’s most productive tight ends for more than a decade. He entered Week 14 with 50 receptions for 504 yards this year, and his career totals recently pushed him past Shannon Sharpe for fifth all-time in tight end catches, trailing only legends Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Travis Kelce.