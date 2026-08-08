Frank Kendall's access to classified info revoked over Air Force One leak claims; fiery netizens say 'should be treason'

“Safeguarding classified information is a non-negotiable duty,” Parnell said, arguing that those who breach that responsibility forfeit their access to classified information and positions requiring it.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, announced the decision on X on Friday, saying Kendall’s access had been revoked with immediate effect. Parnell alleged that the former Air Force secretary had made an “unauthorized disclosure” concerning the capabilities of Air Force One.

The Pentagon has revoked former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall’s eligibility to access classified information and barred him from holding any sensitive position, accusing him of disclosing classified details about Air Force One to the media.

Kendall, who served as Air Force secretary under former President Joe Biden from 2021 to January 2025, denied knowingly revealing classified information. Speaking to The Associated Press, he said he was “completely mystified” by the decision and insisted he had always been careful about discussing sensitive material.

Air Force One security concerns at centre of dispute The action comes after Kendall publicly discussed concerns surrounding the new Boeing 747 aircraft donated by Qatar to President Donald Trump.

The aircraft was rapidly modified for presidential use and has been at the center of questions over whether it received all the security, communications and support upgrades associated with a traditional Air Force One.

The Pentagon has not publicly identified exactly what information Kendall allegedly disclosed or which media organization received it. It also has not announced that Kendall faces criminal charges.

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Pentagon action sparks furious online reaction Parnell’s announcement quickly drew strong reactions on social media, with several users questioning why Kendall had not faced more serious consequences.

“That's all he got? What about court martial?” one user wrote.

Another said, “That should be treason. We used to hold people accountable of treason with a sturdy rope.”

One user also questioned why Kendall's action only has this consequence, “That’s it? His only consequence is losing access to classified material?

This entire administration is weak or compromised. Actually, it’s both. Absolutely freaking embarrassing."

Those reactions reflect online opinion and do not establish that Kendall committed treason or any criminal offence. The Pentagon's public announcement only says he allegedly made an unauthorized disclosure of classified information.

What happens next? The revocation means Kendall is no longer eligible to access classified information or hold positions requiring such access, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon has previously moved to investigate leaks involving sensitive information, and the administration has faced a broader dispute over the publication of details concerning the Qatari aircraft.