Chandigarh: Power firm launches WhatsApp helpline for safety hazards

Residents can now report electrical safety hazards across the city through WhatsApp, with Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) launching a dedicated helpline to enable quicker action on complaints related to damaged infrastructure, snapped wires and other risks. After a complaint is submitted, an incident will be generated and an acknowledgement containing the incident details will be sent to the consumer on WhatsApp, CPDL said. (HT File)

Consumers can save 9240216666 and send “Help” on WhatsApp to initiate the safety hazard reporting process. They can then select the relevant category, provide the location and upload a photograph of the hazard before submitting the complaint.

The facility allows residents to report hanging or snapped wires, sparking, damaged or leaning electricity poles, open panels, transformer-related issues, trees fallen on power lines, unsafe connections and other electrical hazards.

After a complaint is submitted, an incident will be generated and an acknowledgement containing the incident details will be sent to the consumer on WhatsApp, CPDL said.