Zach Ertz injury update: Why Commanders TE is not playing vs Vikings; Scary video emerges

Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a first down reception against the Denver Broncos (Getty Images via AFP) Zach Ertz had a tough outing against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, recording just 1 reception for 11 yards on 4 targets in the first half. The star tight end was later taken to the medical tent with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Fan reactions

Fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustration and concern.

One person wrote, "Zach Ertz not getting one reception in the first half is gross, what are we doing."

Another added, "Okkkk no targets for Zach Ertz in the first half??"

A third person commented, "I just want Zach Ertz to socre more than 0 points. Please Zach."

Another person wrote, "Zach Ertz doing cardio today?"