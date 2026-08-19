Cook adds detergent, not salt, in Bihar mid-day meal; many students hospitalised

More than two dozen students fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, officials said. Students fell ill and were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Nalanda (ANI screen grab/ Representational image)

The incident happened at Middle School in Parasi in the Noorsarai police station area, following which the affected students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, they said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and took stock of the students' condition.

He said all the children were out of danger.

Also read: Headmaster, teacher suspended over poor mid-day meal quality in UP's Hardoi

Principal Shailendra Kumar Singh said the mid-day meal, comprising soybean rice, was supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu.

Some students had already eaten when others complained that the food lacked salt. The containers of salt and detergent powder had reportedly been kept at the same place in the kitchen, and the cook allegedly mistook the detergent for salt and added it to the food, locals claimed.

Soon after consuming the meal, several students complained of dizziness and began vomiting. They were initially given first aid at the school but were later shifted to Sadar Hospital after their condition did not improve.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar visited the hospital and met the affected students. He also spoke to doctors about their condition.

Kumar said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the alleged lapse occurred in the preparation and serving of the mid-day meal.