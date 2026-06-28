PM lauds Nalanda University’s initiative to protect ancient tradition in line with tech era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday appreciated the meaningful contribution of Nalanda University to address critical questions beyond rapid technological advancement and innovation. The rebuilding of Nalanda University is going to start the golden era of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while inaugurating the new campus of the university in June 2024. (File photo)

“As the world navigates an era shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and rapid innovation, it is essential to ensure that human creativity remains protected and that societies stay connected to their cultural and intellectual roots. The Nalanda University is addressing these critical questions,” he added.

The Prime Minister remarked that Nalanda’s knowledge tradition, which flourished thousands of years ago, is once again guiding India’s future in a renewed form.

He recalled the inauguration of the University’s new sprawling and aesthetic campus by him two years ago.

Commending the University’s efforts to revive the ancient tradition of dialogue and debate through the format of Shastrartha, the PM stated, “Shaastraarth is not merely a medium for expressing one’s views; it is a disciplined process of dialogue, debate, and deep contemplation.

“It requires articulating one’s position backed by logic and facts – areas demanding mastery. This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience,” he added.

He also referred to the Nalanda University’s initiative to incorporate “Shaastraarth” into its convocation ceremony from this year, with nearly half of the participating students came from other countries.

“This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Nalanda University for this initiative. I would also urge other universities across the country to consider similar initiatives,” he added.

Nalanda University formally integrated the ancient Indian tradition of Shaastraarth into its academic calendar through the launch of “Shaastraarth 2026”, on May 17–18, 2026 as part of the University’s Third Convocation.

The initiative marked a significant revival of the classical culture of rigorous intellectual dialogue historically associated with the ancient Nalanda Mahavira. The Shastrartha sessions were organised across 25 thematic areas, including ecology, sustainable development, and technology, with the participation of more than 200 students.

Conceived as a platform for dissertation defence and scholarly debate, it revived the spirit of the Guru-Shisya Parampara through meaningful intellectual engagement blending Pramana (valid knowledge), Tarka (logical reasoning), and Sila (ethical conduct) in the pursuit of truth and deeper understanding, rather than ceremonial observance alone.

Nalanda University VC Prof Sachin Chaturvedi said that PM’s recognition of the institution’s efforts is both a matter of pride and a source of inspiration, as it strives to revitalise India’s intellectual traditions and carry forward Nalanda’s enduring legacy of knowledge, dialogue, and coexistence -- a legacy that shaped the intellectual landscape of Asia for centuries.

“We are committed to further strengthening our efforts to connect India’s ancient knowledge traditions with contemporary global discourses,” he added.