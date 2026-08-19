West Bengal teen living in pond airlifted to Mumbai after Anant Ambani steps in

A video of a teen from West Bengal who lived in different ponds to get momentary relief from a medical condition shocked the internet. Soon after the clip went viral, Anant Ambani offered medical aid to the boy’s family, and the teen was eventually airlifted to Mumbai for treatment. A teen eating snacks while floating in a pond in West Bengal. (Screengrab (X))

What made the teen live in ponds? The Beldanga teen, Iqbal, spent days and nights in ponds. The teen shared that he would have a severe burning sensation across his body whenever he came out of the water. The condition prompted him to remain in waterbodies for prolonged periods.

Anant Ambani steps in: A team of medical experts reviewed the teen’s case after the video of him eating snacks while submerged in water spread online. On Anant Ambani’s instructions, Iqbal was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for special evaluation and treatment.

According to his parents, he was previously taken to the hospital, but his condition did not improve. They revealed that they were unable to afford prolonged treatment. Locals often spotted Iqbal floating in various ponds, at times until late at night.

Risks of prolonged water exposure: A dermatologist at SSKM Hospital explained that prolonged exposure to water can make skin pale and soft, making it vulnerable to infection, cracks, and irritation.

Another dermatologist suggested that exposure to the continuous moisture from being submerged in the water can increase the risk of bacterial and fungal infections.