West Bengal teen living in pond airlifted to Mumbai after Anant Ambani steps in
The teen from West Bengal's Murshidabad was taken to Mumbai for special evaluation and treatment.
A video of a teen from West Bengal who lived in different ponds to get momentary relief from a medical condition shocked the internet. Soon after the clip went viral, Anant Ambani offered medical aid to the boy’s family, and the teen was eventually airlifted to Mumbai for treatment.
What made the teen live in ponds?
The Beldanga teen, Iqbal, spent days and nights in ponds. The teen shared that he would have a severe burning sensation across his body whenever he came out of the water. The condition prompted him to remain in waterbodies for prolonged periods.
Anant Ambani steps in:
A team of medical experts reviewed the teen’s case after the video of him eating snacks while submerged in water spread online. On Anant Ambani’s instructions, Iqbal was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for special evaluation and treatment.
According to his parents, he was previously taken to the hospital, but his condition did not improve. They revealed that they were unable to afford prolonged treatment. Locals often spotted Iqbal floating in various ponds, at times until late at night.
Risks of prolonged water exposure:
A dermatologist at SSKM Hospital explained that prolonged exposure to water can make skin pale and soft, making it vulnerable to infection, cracks, and irritation.
Another dermatologist suggested that exposure to the continuous moisture from being submerged in the water can increase the risk of bacterial and fungal infections.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More