Who are Michael Burgwald and Courtland Rae? Two FBI agents demoted over probe into Stephen Miller's wife
Two FBI counterterrorism supervisors were reassigned after a dispute over an investigation into harassing calls directed at Stephen Miller's spouse.
Two experienced FBI counterterrorism supervisors have been reassigned from their positions following a dispute regarding an investigation into alleged harassing phone calls directed at the spouse of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, according to multiple sources briefed on the situation who spoke with MS NOW.
The FBI acknowledged the reassignments on Saturday.
Who are Michael Burgwald and Courtland Rae?
Michael Burgwald, the special agent in charge of counterterrorism operations at the FBI's Washington field office, and Courtland Rae, his assistant, both possess extensive backgrounds in national security matters.
Burgwald, a West Point alumnus, received recognition in 2016 for his contributions to a counterterrorism investigation. Rae participated in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation. Both individuals played roles in examining the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.
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Michael Burgwald's friction with Kash Patel
According to sources, including former FBI leadership with knowledge of the situation, Burgwald had previously created friction with FBI Director Kash Patel through multiple disagreements. However, these sources, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the information, said that the decisive moment occurred when the Washington field office's counterterrorism division was tasked with evaluating threats posed by an individual suspected of making harassing calls to Miller's spouse, Katie Miller, a prominent conservative media personality.
The FBI's internal response to the unconventional request was marked by disapproval, according to the sources. “Harassing phone calls aren’t even in the ballpark of terrorism unless an actual terrorist is doing the dialing,” explained one retired FBI official with knowledge of the situation.
FBI's Darren Cox responds
Darren Cox, who serves as assistant director overseeing the FBI's Washington field office, maintained that the directive to demote the two experienced FBI agents did not come from senior leadership.
Darren informed MS NOW that the demotions were a "personnel decision made at the Washington field office level alone based on our constant evaluation of mission needs."
Following these actions, the two agents have been reassigned to headquarters, as per MS NOW.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More