Stephen Miller used wife as human shield? Katie clarifies 'copping a feel' images after WHCD shooting

Others spoke about the positioning of Miller's hand. “Active Shooter and Stephen Miller busy grabbing breasts,” one person wrote . Another added “Steven Miller, Human Shield B--b Grab.” Yet another said “Steven Miller getting a feel on the way out.”

“Stephen miller with his back covered by security and his front covered by his pregnant wife. I’ve seen all I need to see,” one person commented . Another added “Stephan Miller uses his pregnant wife as a human shield, and a man watches in judgment.” Yet another slammed the actions, and wrote “I can’t get over Stephen Miller using his pregnant wife Katie as a shield during the WHCD incident. What a shameful human.”

It led to claims that President Donald Trump 's advisor was using his wife as a shield. Photos of the evacuation also began to circulate with many pointing to Miller's hand being on his wife's chest, with claims about him trying to ‘cop a feel’.

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, was seen exiting with his wife Katie, after Cole Tomas Allen began shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Videos of the incident went viral as Miller was seen placing Katie in front during the exit.

Katie explained that Miller was not going to put his hand on her stomach ‘because that’s where our baby is'. She recounted the fateful evening, speaking of the time when their security detail came over and she realized that the shooting incident was serious and that they'd need to make an exit.

Now, Katie Miller appearing on Fox News, has clarified how the evacuation went down and what Miller was trying to do.

Katie went on to say that she understood the need for a speedy exit at that point, but needed help even getting off the floor, noting that she's eight months pregnant. “So, my dear husband lifts me up,” Katie said, explaining how their security detail had instructed that she go first.

Katie then explained why Miller was behind her and not in front, in the videos and photos. “The threat was behind us,” she said on the Fox News segment. Katie appeared to take the allegations against Miller in good humor, clarifying that what people thought to be him ‘copping a feel’ was not quite what happened.

Explaining that he did not want to place his hands on her stomach due to the baby, Katie continued that Miller had moved his hands upward, and during the evacuation, she didn't quite notice where his hands were. However, later that evening, a visit to social media made it clear that people were talking about the moment, Katie shared. She went on to detail how she'd asked her husband “Did you really need to do that,” and he had asked her back “What did I do?”.

The video ends with the Fox News host and Miller debunking claims that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy had used his wife as a human shield during an active shooter situation.

As for Allen, he has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, given that Trump and other high ranking members of his administration were present at the Washington Hilton when the attack took place.