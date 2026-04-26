Cole Thomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Cole Thomas Allen was reportedly aiming at Trump officials when he charged a security checkpoint and opened fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, CBS News reported, citing sources. Cole Thomas Allen reportedly attempted to shoot Trump officials outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, targeting attendees at the Washington Hilton. (Cole Allen/Linkedin; Donald Trump/Truth Social )

Allen, 31, informed law enforcement that he was pursuing “administration officials” attending the press gala at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, the outlet reported.

He did not clarify whether he had a specific individual in mind or if his intention was to assassinate President Donald Trump, insiders told CBS News.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn stated that the shooter aimed to execute a "national tragedy" during the time when attention was focused on the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

“[Allen] underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact. The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures ahead,” Quinn said in a statement.

Also Read: Cole Thomas Allen family: Here's all we know about WH dinner shooting suspect

FBI raids home of Cole Thomas Allen The FBI conducted a raid on the residence of Cole Allen after surrounding the property located in the tranquil suburbs of Los Angeles.

An FBI convoy, which included armored vehicles and agents dressed in camouflage tactical attire, arrived at Allen’s residence in Torrance, California, late Saturday night.

ABC 7 reported that the residents briefly engaged with federal agents on the porch of the home. One of the trucks directed a spotlight towards the residence and eventually appeared to concentrate on the second-floor window that overlooks the driveway.

According to US media reports, agents made their initial entry into the residence shortly before midnight.

The much-anticipated White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the first attended by President Trump since taking office, was abruptly interrupted when a gunman breached security and opened fire just steps away from the crowded ballroom.

Security personnel quickly evacuated Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from the room, followed closely by Vice President JD Vance and several other high-ranking officials.

Later, Trump posted images of Allen, who was shirtless and subdued while officers restrained him on the floor, on Truth Social.