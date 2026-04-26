Trump shooting live updates: Trump to address shooting incident at press conference shortly
Trump shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump was evacuated and is “not injured” after multiple shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner
- 6 Mins agoTrump to begin press conference shortly
- 13 Mins agoOfficer shot at White House dinner during security incident, says report
- 24 Mins ago‘Violence not the way,’ says Mexico President on shooting incident
- 28 Mins agoKaroline Leavitt's ‘shots will be fired’ remark ahead of White House dinner shooting surfaces
- 31 Mins agoImages of suspected shooter surface online, identity yet to be confirmed
- 39 Mins agoSecret Service shares update after security incident, says investigating situation
- 43 Mins agoUS President to hold press conference in 30 minutes after security incident
- 55 Mins agoTrump expected to return to stage, says AP
- 1 Hr 5 Mins ago‘Let the show go on,' says Trump in first remarks after incident
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoSuspect in custody and alive
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoTrump ‘uninjured’ after shots fired, say reports
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoShots fired during White House Correspondents' Dinner
Trump shooting LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump was evacuated and is “not injured” after multiple shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night. In his first remarks after the security incident, the US president stated that he, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet members were safe....Read More
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also at the event and were evacuated.
Authorities involved have stated that the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were seated.
In a statement from the US Secret Service, one suspect is in custody and "alive", contrary to other reports claiming that the alleged shooter was killed.
While the incident is under investigation, witnesses have stated they heard "five to eight shots" being fired in the banquet hall.
The incident occurred during the White House Correspondents' dinner, where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were present.
Trump shooting live updates: Trump to begin press conference shortly
Trump shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump is expected to begin his press conference at the White House shortly. This comes after a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday night.
Trump shooting live updates: Officer shot at White House dinner during security incident, says report
Trump shooting live updates: One officer was shot during the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night. However, AP reporters reported that the officer was in a bullet-resistant vest during the shooting.
"The officer expected to be okay, AP reported, quoting a law enforcement official.
Trump shooting live updates: ‘Violence not the way,’ says Mexico President on shooting incident
Trump shooting live updates: Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, reacted to the incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner, stating that "violence was never the way."
Her remarks come after US President Donald Trump was evacuated after shots were fired during the correspondents' dinner on Saturday night.
Trump shooting live updates: Karoline Leavitt's ‘shots will be fired’ remark ahead of White House dinner shooting surfaces
Trump shooting live updates: A viral video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stirred online chatter ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting incident, after she urged viewers to tune in, hinting that Donald Trump would “bring the heat” and that there would be “shots fired.”
Trump shooting live updates: Images of suspected shooter surface online, identity yet to be confirmed
Trump shooting live updates: Images of the alleged shooter being apprehended by Secret Service have surfaced online after shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner. However, the identity of the person is yet to be announced.
Trump shooting live updates: Secret Service shares update after security incident, says investigating situation
Trump shooting live updates: The US Secret Service has released a statement regarding the shooting during the White House correspondents' dinner.
The chief of communications for the agency stated that they are working "in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area".
“The president and the first lady are safe along all protectees. One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,” the statement added further.
Trump shooting live updates: US President to hold press conference in 30 minutes after security incident
Trump shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump has stated that he will host a press conference in 30 minutes after a security incident during the White House correspondents' dinner.
Trump White House shooting live: Trump expected to return to stage, says AP
Trump White House shooting live: Guests at correspondents' dinner asked to reseat themselves as event set to resume; Trump expected to return to stage, reports AP
Trump White House shooting live updates: ‘Let the show go on,' says Trump in first remarks after incident
Trump White House shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump has stated that he asked security to “let the show go on” after the shooter was caught.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Trump White House shooting live updates: Suspect in custody and alive
Trump White House shooting live updates: The suspect responsible for opening fire at the White House correspondents' dinner, as per Reuters, is in custody. Sources further told the news agency that the person is “alive”.
Trump White House shooting live updates: Trump ‘uninjured’ after shots fired, say reports
Trump White House shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump was reported uninjured after he, along with other top leaders of the US government, was evacuated during the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night after multiple shots were fired.
The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds, reported AP.
Trump White House shooting live updates: Shots fired during White House Correspondents' Dinner
Trump White House shooting live updates: Multiple shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday. US President Donald Trump was evacuated, as per reports.