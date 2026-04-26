Trump shooting live updates: Trump to address shooting incident at press conference shortly

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also at the event and were evacuated.

Authorities involved have stated that the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were seated.

In a statement from the US Secret Service, one suspect is in custody and "alive", contrary to other reports claiming that the alleged shooter was killed.

While the incident is under investigation, witnesses have stated they heard "five to eight shots" being fired in the banquet hall.

The incident occurred during the White House Correspondents' dinner, where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were present.