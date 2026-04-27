‘It’s awful. I want to throw up’: Did Trump dinner shooting suspect regret attack?

Suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen arrested for the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner targetting President Donald Trump and several US officials allegedly made an anti-Trump manifesto and sent it out to his family member minutes before opening fire at the gala venue on Sunday. An FBI member stands outside a building next to the house associated with Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident in Washington at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Torrance, California, U.S. (REUTERS)

California-based Allen is a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer opposed to Trump policies, the Associate Press reported.

In the manifesto that he sent to family members minutes before the attack, the 31-year-old described himself as “Friendly Federal Assassin” and railed against recent actions taken by the US government under Trump, though he did not name the Republican president directly, the reported added, citing a law enforcement official.

Allen reportedly had no criminal track record and the manifesto, released by the New York Post, stated that he would only target officials from the US President Donald Trump-led administration.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” gunman Cole Allen allegedly wrote in the manifesto, released by the NY Post.

‘Stay in school, kids’ But did he regret his action? Towards the end of the alleged manifesto, Allen wrote: “Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays; I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

He concluded the manifesto asking students to not be inspired by his actions. “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids.” he wrote.

What happened at Trump's White House event? Multiple shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night, prompting evacuation of President Trump and other senior officials of the Trump administration. He escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred during the White House Correspondents' dinner, where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were present.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also at the event and were evacuated.

Authorities involved have stated that the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were seated.

The US Secret Service later confirmed that one suspect was in custody and "alive", contrary to other reports claiming that the alleged shooter was killed.

While the incident is under investigation, witnesses have stated they heard "five to eight shots" being fired in the banquet hall.