Tutor, game developer, NASA fellow: Who is White House dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen

White House shooting suspect: The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the White House press dinner on Saturday has been identified. Cole Tomas Allen is a 31-year-old tutor and software developer from Torrance, California, officials said. Investigators are now looking into his background and possible motive. Cole Tomas Allen reportedly fired five to eight gunshots at the White House media gala on Saturday. (Cole Allen/Linkedin; Donald Trump/Truth Social )

Allen allegedly opened fire at the Washington DC event, forcing the evacuation of attendees, including US President Donald Trump. He attempted to dash past security at the Washington Hilton before being taken down by the US Secret Service.

An officer was shot at close range but survived due to body armour. Trump, later in a press conference, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons and is now in custody. He is expected to be formally charged on Monday.