White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting: ‘Staged Trump assassination' claims viral; alleged suspect photo

As shots were fired at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC while Donald Trump was in attendance for the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday, social media started buzzing with claims that it was a "staged" attempt to assassinate Trump. US President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday (Bloomberg) Even as the alleged photo of the suspect emerged on social media, with some reports claiming that the suspect was known as Cole Tomas Allen, the claims about it being staged continued. Karol Markowicz, a NYP columnist, wrote on X: "The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody." However, as of now officials have not released an update.

Meanwhile, here's an alleged photo of the suspect that is doing the rounds on social media.

Staged Claims Go Viral Meanwhile, there were hundreds of posts on social media where users speculated that the incident at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday was staged. “If this wasn’t staged, the Secret Service should all be fired. They truly suck at keeping shooters away from Trump,” one user wrote.

“The script is predictable: incendiary Truth Social posts followed by a 'Leftist' incident that feels staged from the jump. It’s pure WWE tactics,” one user joked.

“Another staged active shooter incident… change my mind,” said another.

“His approval ratings are so bad that he staged another assassination attempt to get out of the White House correspondents’ dinner,” said one.

“I've seen this scenario before. Definitely staged to gain the public's sympathy like the previous one. Hahahahahaha. What a fucking joke. 😂,” wrote another.