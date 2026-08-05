'Talks with Iran going well': Trump hopes Hormuz deal is reached 'within 48 hours'

A temporary arrangement to restore commercial movement through the Strait of Hormuz could be announced within the next two days, with US President Donald Trump expressing confidence that negotiations with Iran are progressing. The proposed understanding, if finalised, is expected to remain in force for 60 days and is aimed at easing shipping disruptions in one of the world's most important maritime trade routes. The proposal reportedly outlines separate routes for inbound and outbound vessels. (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Trump indicated that an announcement could come very soon.

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“It could happen. Tomorrow or the next day,” Trump said when asked about reports suggesting a breakthrough was imminent. Referring to the ongoing engagement with Tehran, he added, “Talks with Iran are moving along very nicely. We’ll know in 48 hours.”

Temporary shipping arrangement under discussion According to Axios, which cited two regional sources and a US official, the United States, Iran and Oman are preparing a 60-day agreement focused on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The proposal reportedly outlines separate routes for inbound and outbound vessels. Ships entering the Gulf would travel through a northern channel close to Iran, while outbound traffic would move via Omani waters in coordination with the Islamic Republic.

The report also said that no tolls or transit charges would be imposed during the temporary arrangement. Iran and Oman are additionally expected to cooperate in clearing mines from a central shipping lane to allow two-way movement.

Iran cautious despite reports of progress While speculation around an agreement has grown, Iranian state television struck a more cautious tone. Citing a person familiar with the discussions, it reported that even if Tehran and Muscat reach an understanding, that would not automatically result in the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, any reopening would remain dependent "on a change in US behavior."

Trump reiterates optimism, but warns of consequences Earlier on Tuesday, in a recorded interview with Fox News, Trump again expressed confidence about the direction of the talks while also repeating a warning to Iran.

“if they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be too bad,” he said.

The remarks came days after Trump decided against launching what he had described as potentially the largest military strikes since World War II.