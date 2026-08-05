Indian-origin Rep Shri Thanedar defeated in Michigan primary by DSA-backed McKinney

Democratic Rep Shri Thanedar has lost his Michigan primary race to state Rep Donavan McKinney, a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), in the latest victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. First elected in 2022, Shri Thanedar gained prominence in the US House of Representatives for his effort to impeach President Donald Trump in 2025. (Credit: thanedar.house.gov)

Thanedar, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, was seeking a third term in Congress. The district includes parts of Detroit, where McKinney emerged as the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to the New York Post.

McKinney is now expected to be heavily favored in the November general election against Republican candidate TP Nykoriak.

DSA-backed McKinney defeats incumbent after consolidating opposition McKinney’s victory came after he successfully consolidated support from progressive voters in a direct challenge against Thanedar, unlike previous primary contests where opposition candidates were split among multiple contenders.

The state lawmaker entered the race with backing from prominent progressive figures, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) and Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).

The result adds to a growing list of Democratic incumbents defeated by progressive challengers in primary elections. The DSA and other left-wing groups have seen several candidates succeed in contests against established Democratic lawmakers.

Thanedar’s political career and controversies Thanedar, who was born in India, built a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars through a chemical testing company he helped establish in Ann Arbor in 2010.

However, his business background became a source of controversy after reports emerged about animals being abandoned at a facility he owned. The allegations involved around 170 dogs and dozens of monkeys.

During his congressional tenure, Thanedar also faced criticism over taxpayer-funded billboards featuring his image.

Around the time McKinney entered the primary race in April 2025, Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, as he attempted to counter the growing challenge from the Democratic left.

Thanedar’s defeat places him among several Democratic incumbents who have recently lost primary races to insurgent candidates.

The group includes Rep Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep Dan Goldman (D-NY), and longtime Rep Diana DeGette (D-Colo), according to the New York Post.