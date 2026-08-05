Indian-origin Rep Shri Thanedar defeated in Michigan primary by DSA-backed McKinney
Rep Shri Thanedar loses Michigan primary to Donavan McKinney, a DSA-backed candidate.
Democratic Rep Shri Thanedar has lost his Michigan primary race to state Rep Donavan McKinney, a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), in the latest victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
Thanedar, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, was seeking a third term in Congress. The district includes parts of Detroit, where McKinney emerged as the winner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to the New York Post.
McKinney is now expected to be heavily favored in the November general election against Republican candidate TP Nykoriak.
DSA-backed McKinney defeats incumbent after consolidating opposition
McKinney’s victory came after he successfully consolidated support from progressive voters in a direct challenge against Thanedar, unlike previous primary contests where opposition candidates were split among multiple contenders.
The state lawmaker entered the race with backing from prominent progressive figures, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) and Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt).
The result adds to a growing list of Democratic incumbents defeated by progressive challengers in primary elections. The DSA and other left-wing groups have seen several candidates succeed in contests against established Democratic lawmakers.
Thanedar’s political career and controversies
Thanedar, who was born in India, built a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars through a chemical testing company he helped establish in Ann Arbor in 2010.
However, his business background became a source of controversy after reports emerged about animals being abandoned at a facility he owned. The allegations involved around 170 dogs and dozens of monkeys.
During his congressional tenure, Thanedar also faced criticism over taxpayer-funded billboards featuring his image.
Around the time McKinney entered the primary race in April 2025, Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, as he attempted to counter the growing challenge from the Democratic left.
Thanedar’s defeat places him among several Democratic incumbents who have recently lost primary races to insurgent candidates.
The group includes Rep Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep Dan Goldman (D-NY), and longtime Rep Diana DeGette (D-Colo), according to the New York Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More