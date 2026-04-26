Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Associated Press reported that neither the president nor Vice President J.D. Vance was injured.

Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, security evacuated President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

He wrote, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended.”

After the shooting incident, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for their quick handling of the situation and neutralizing the shooter.

What happened at the Correspondents' dinner? The atmosphere abruptly changed, according to witnesses, as security personnel rushed quickly to remove the President and First Lady. There are still limited specifics on the threat's nature.

According to one law enforcement officer, a shooter opened fire, although there did not appear to be any injuries at first.

Hundreds of attendees hid under tables as the Washington Hilton dining hall was overrun by the Secret Service and other law enforcement. "Sir, get out of the way!" someone is heard shouting in the videos.

Following the event, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared a brief video from the hotel, stating, “I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel. I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way and (Police) Chief Jeffery Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here.”

Read more: Trump White House shooting live updates: US President 'uninjured' after shots fired at White House correspondents dinner

The dinner will resume shortly The President of the White House Correspondents' Association, Weijia Jiang, announced from the stage that “Our program is going to resume momentarily.”

According to the AP, President Trump will also be returning to the stage at the dinner. Trump wrote on his Truth Social post, “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

He further added, “They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”