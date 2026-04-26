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    White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

    White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

    Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 6:41 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
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    President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House after shots was fired during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday afternoon. Videos from the scene showed Secret Service rushing Trump out of the White House as complete chaos ensued.

    The empty stage is seen after President Donald Trump and other top leaders were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night. (AP)
    The empty stage is seen after President Donald Trump and other top leaders were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night. (AP)

    Here's a vided from the White House as Trump is being evacuated by the United States Secret Service:

    Here's another video that shows Washington DC police rushing into the White House after shots were fired.

    This is a breaking news.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/White House Shooting: Videos Of Chaos From Correspondents Dinner 2026 As Trump Is Evacuated; Watch
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