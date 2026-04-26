Was Trump rushed to hospital before White House correspondents dinner? Truth behind health concerns

Ahead of the much-awaited White House correspondents dinner on Saturday, April 25, a rumor went viral on social media that President Donald Trump was rushed to the hospital amid a medical emergency. Trump speaks to the media before departing Palm Beach International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews, in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 25. (REUTERS)

The rumor originated on the YouTube channel of MediasTouch, which reported that Trump was rushed to the Walter Reid hospital as he allegedly fell ill after arriving at the White House from Pal Beach, Florida, earlier on Saturday. However, no credible reports suggest that Trump was rushed to a hospital today.

He was photographed fit and healthy as he boarded Air Force One from the Pam Beach International Airport to arrive at Joint Base Andrews. As of now, no one from the White House press pool reported a health emergency surrounding Trump.

Here's the MediasTouch YouTube video from where the claim originated.