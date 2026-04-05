Where is Donald Trump? Sudden press 'lid' sparks hospitalization rumors; spokesperson provides update

Following the lid, speculation spread that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical emergency.

Rumors about President Donald Trump’s health began circulating after the White House declared a press “lid” on Saturday morning at 11:08 a.m.

A video claiming to show Trump being taken to the hospital went viral online. However, the footage is from 2024, when he was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.

CBS News journalist Emma Nicholson shared a photo showing a Marine sentry at the West Wing entrance, indicating that "the president is working inside."

Guardian White House correspondent Hugo Lowell confirmed on X that the White House called a travel/photo lid at 11 a.m. ET.

He wrote, "The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran."

In another post, Lowell added, "Trump has been at the White House today, as evidenced by the presence of a Marine outside the West Wing. There has not been any travel to his golf course at Trump National or Walter Reed."

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Spokesman responds Steven Cheung, Trump spokesman, denied rumors that POTUS was taken to Walter Reed hospital.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him,” he wrote on X.