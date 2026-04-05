Where is Donald Trump? Sudden press 'lid' sparks hospitalization rumors; spokesperson provides update
Following the press lid, speculation spread that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical emergency.
Rumors about President Donald Trump’s health began circulating after the White House declared a press “lid” on Saturday morning at 11:08 a.m.
Rumors surface
Following the lid, speculation spread that Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical emergency.
Viral video
A video claiming to show Trump being taken to the hospital went viral online. However, the footage is from 2024, when he was released from a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot.
Where is Trump?
CBS News journalist Emma Nicholson shared a photo showing a Marine sentry at the West Wing entrance, indicating that "the president is working inside."
Guardian White House correspondent Hugo Lowell confirmed on X that the White House called a travel/photo lid at 11 a.m. ET.
He wrote, "The White House has called a travel/photo lid as of 11am ET, meaning we do not expect to see the president for the rest of the day. Trump is in Washington this weekend but we are yet to have a formal news briefing on the situation with the missing airman in Iran."
In another post, Lowell added, "Trump has been at the White House today, as evidenced by the presence of a Marine outside the West Wing. There has not been any travel to his golf course at Trump National or Walter Reed."
Also Read: What Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline means: All that can unfold in the next 2 days in US-Iran war
Spokesman responds
Steven Cheung, Trump spokesman, denied rumors that POTUS was taken to Walter Reed hospital.
“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him,” he wrote on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More