Trump health update: New Walter Reed photos emerge amid concerns; White House takes action
As concern about Trump's health emerged, several social media users speculated that the 79-year-old is at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center
As concern about President Donald Trump's health emerged, several social media users speculated that the 79-year-old is at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. However, now new photos from Bethesda, Maryland have surfaced.
Is Trump at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center?
Social media users wondered if Trump is at Walter Reed. “Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center,” commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Prediction and betting platform Polymarket tweeted: “BREAKING: White House calls a lid, meaning President Trump is not expected to appear publicly for the rest of the day.”
“Donald Trump at Walter Reed right now?” another user asked.
Freelance DC-based photographer and YouTuber Andrew Leyden, meanwhile, shared photos from the medical center. “Saturday April 4, 206. 1:50p.m. Outside of Walter Reed Military Medical Center. No Marine One. No motorcade. Roads open,” he tweeted, indicating that the president was not in Bethesda.
White House takes action
Earlier in the day, it was reported that the White House has declared a press ‘lid’ at 11:08 AM lical time. Trump's schedule shows ‘executive time’, but he will not appear for any briefings on media interations on Saturday.
Read More: Trump make brutal error in '48 hours' warning to Iran; ‘open up the Hormuz Strait’
A similar decision was made on Friday too. This comes as two US warplanes, an F-15 and an A-10 Warthog, were reportedly struck by Iran. US officials confirmed that one of the two members in the former was rescued. There is no update on the other person in the plane.
Trump has not spoken publicly about the attacks. He commented only in an off-camera chat with NBC News.
Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson, White House Communication Director, Steven Cheung, issued an urgent statement. “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”
Trump's last social media post
On Saturday, Trump gave Iran a ‘48-hour’ warning. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote on Truth Social.
He shared job data around the same time.
Read More: Is Trump Jr. eyeing White House ballroom for wedding with Bettina Anderson?
“Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!”
Trump's health concerns
The president's health has been a discussion point since he became the oldest person to win the presidency. The 79-year-old has repeatedly pushed back against concerns, insisting he is ‘sharper now than 25 years ago’ and pointing to his 2018 Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) result of 30/30.
Read More: 10 Trump loyalists who were fired after falling out of favor | See list
At the same time, critics and some observers have highlighted occasional verbal slips, such as referring to Greenland as ‘Iceland’ during a January 2026 speech as potential warning signs.
Trump’s medical team has consistently described his condition in positive terms. A CT scan conducted in October 2025 reportedly showed 'perfectly normal' cardiovascular results.
Trump has also been linked to chronic venous insufficiency, an age-related condition that can cause swelling in the ankles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More