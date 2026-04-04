Trump health update: New Walter Reed photos emerge amid concerns; White House takes action

Social media users wondered if Trump is at Walter Reed. “Speculation is rising that Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center,” commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

As concern about President Donald Trump's health emerged, several social media users speculated that the 79-year-old is at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. However, now new photos from Bethesda, Maryland have surfaced.

Freelance DC-based photographer and YouTuber Andrew Leyden, meanwhile, shared photos from the medical center. “Saturday April 4, 206. 1:50p.m. Outside of Walter Reed Military Medical Center. No Marine One. No motorcade. Roads open,” he tweeted, indicating that the president was not in Bethesda.

Prediction and betting platform Polymarket tweeted: “BREAKING: White House calls a lid, meaning President Trump is not expected to appear publicly for the rest of the day.”

White House takes action Earlier in the day, it was reported that the White House has declared a press ‘lid’ at 11:08 AM lical time. Trump's schedule shows ‘executive time’, but he will not appear for any briefings on media interations on Saturday.

Read More: Trump make brutal error in '48 hours' warning to Iran; ‘open up the Hormuz Strait’

A similar decision was made on Friday too. This comes as two US warplanes, an F-15 and an A-10 Warthog, were reportedly struck by Iran. US officials confirmed that one of the two members in the former was rescued. There is no update on the other person in the plane.

Trump has not spoken publicly about the attacks. He commented only in an off-camera chat with NBC News.

Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson, White House Communication Director, Steven Cheung, issued an urgent statement. “There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

Trump's last social media post On Saturday, Trump gave Iran a ‘48-hour’ warning. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

He shared job data around the same time.

Read More: Is Trump Jr. eyeing White House ballroom for wedding with Bettina Anderson?

“Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!”

Trump's health concerns The president's health has been a discussion point since he became the oldest person to win the presidency. The 79-year-old has repeatedly pushed back against concerns, insisting he is ‘sharper now than 25 years ago’ and pointing to his 2018 Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) result of 30/30.

Read More: 10 Trump loyalists who were fired after falling out of favor | See list

At the same time, critics and some observers have highlighted occasional verbal slips, such as referring to Greenland as ‘Iceland’ during a January 2026 speech as potential warning signs.

Trump’s medical team has consistently described his condition in positive terms. A CT scan conducted in October 2025 reportedly showed 'perfectly normal' cardiovascular results.

Trump has also been linked to chronic venous insufficiency, an age-related condition that can cause swelling in the ankles.