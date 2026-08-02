3 killed, at least 21 injured after blast at Moscow restaurant, probe on

At least three people, including the suspected bomber, were killed and 21 others injured after a bomb exploded at a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday, according to Russian officials. Deadly blast rocks Moscow restaurant; 3 killed, 21 wounded (Agencies)

The blast occurred at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti. Authorities said the explosion is being treated as a bombing and an investigation is underway.

The restaurant was not open to the public when the blast occurred, as it was hosting a private banquet, according to information available on its official website.