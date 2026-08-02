White City fire in Oregon update: Massive blaze reported at ‘Schnitzer Steel’ on Avenue G; scary videos emerge

A massive fire broke out at Avenue G of White City in Oregon on August 1. Jackson County Fire District 3 issued a statement saying “Fire District 3 crews are on scene of a 2nd Alarm, commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Avenue G in White City. Avenue G is closed between Agate Road and Highway 62 to provide firefighters access to hydrants. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.” A fire on Avenue G of White City, Oregon, prompted a massive response. (Facebook/Jackson County Fire District 3)

In an update they shared “The incident has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm, bringing additional firefighting resources to the scene. Please continue to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews remain on scene.”

A photo they shared showed black smoke rising to the sky.