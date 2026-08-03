Southwest Airlines midway landing: Here's what went wrong with Flight 1243 at Chicago’s Midway International Airport

Southwest Airlines Flight 1243 required towing to the gate on Monday morning after its arrival at Chicago's Midway International Airport from Fort Myers, Florida. Southwest Airlines Flight 1243 was towed to the gate at Chicago's Midway Airport post-arrival from Fort Myers due to tire malfunctions. (AP)

According to an airline representative, both nose gear tires experienced a loss of air pressure during landing and needed to be replaced by mechanics. SkyCam 9 captured footage of the situation at Midway on Monday morning.

Here's what FlyChicago.com data shows According to the real-time dashboard provided by FlyChicago.com, there were no cancellations noted and average delays at Midway were below 15 minutes as of shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, implying that everything is functioning as expected.

Later, the mechanics were seen on their hands and knees replacing the tires. According to the airline spokesperson, the aircraft was subsequently towed to the gate.

Also Read: Who is Galymzhan Abaildayev? Naked man who jumped from Brooklyn Bridge with Kazakhstan's flag identified

Southwest Airlines issues statement "We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers," the airline spokesperson said. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our customers and employees."

The Chicago Fire Department activated an EMS Plan 1 and dispatched five ambulances as a precaution. However, there were no injuries reported.

Another Southwest Airlines flight tragedy The incident comes after Southwest Airlines flight WN4624 was forced to divert to Orlando International Airport on July 31.

Passengers on Southwest Airlines flight WN4624 faced a considerable mid-air incident as their flight from Nashville to Jacksonville was redirected to Orlando International Airport. The Boeing 737-700 aircraft landed safely in central Florida and subsequently resumed its journey to the original destination later that night.

Flight diversions, while they may cause anxiety for travelers, are common safety practices implemented by flight crews to address risks related to weather, mechanical malfunctions, or fuel depletion. In the instance of WN4624, the decision to alter the flight path was prompted by a combination of atmospheric factors and rigorous aviation safety standards.

The journey commenced at Nashville International Airport (BNA), where flight WN4624 departed from the gate at 19:09 CDT, a mere nine minutes later than its planned 19:00 departure. The flight crew anticipated a typical ninety-minute journey to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

However, as the plane neared northern Florida, circumstances shifted. Due to unforeseen operational difficulties, the crew decided to forgo the approach to Jacksonville and sought a diversion to Orlando International Airport (MCO). The aircraft landed in Orlando at around 21:44 EDT.