ICE shooting today: Violence in Chicago's Brighton Park, car rammed into officers

Chicago is witnessing more tensions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and protests turned violent today after the shooting of a woman in Brighton Park. A woman was shot after law enforcement officials allegedly came under attack in Chicago.(REUTERS)

According to video shared by Border Hawk News reporter Wid Lyman, Chicago Police Department and Federal agents were out near the scene of the alleged shooting. Tear gas was deployed, and the video showed smoke rising as protestors seemed to get away from the area. As per Lyman, rocks and bottles were thrown as well.

What happened in Chicago?

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin shared what went down, saying in an X post “This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.”

She added, “Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.”

Further, she continued “The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’”

McLaughlin also said “Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene. This is an evolving situation and we will give more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Secretary Kristi Noem shared an update on what happened in Chicago on Saturday.

“Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them,” she wrote on X.

In another post, Noem said “Our brave men and women of law enforcement are being targeted and attacked by violent anarchists who seek to tear down America. I want each and every member of law enforcement to know this: President Trump and I have your backs. Stand with ICE as they continue to protect and defend our homeland.”