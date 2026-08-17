Kathmandu, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the rank of Honorary General of Nepal Army by President Ramchandra Paudel during an investiture ceremony at Sheetal Niwas here on Monday. Indian Army Chief General Seth conferred rank of Honorary General of Nepal Army by President Paudel

General Seth arrived in Nepal on Sunday on a four-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and high officials of Nepal Army and the Nepal government were present during the ceremony, according to a press release by the Secretariat of President Paudel.

The conferral of the honorary rank continues a long tradition that started in 1950, under which Nepal and India confer the honorary rank of general on each other's army chiefs.

General Seth also met General Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday, and the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral military relations.

The visit of the Indian Army chief to Nepal reaffirms the unique and time-tested defence relations between the two countries, founded on the shared values, mutual trust, and enduring army-to-army ties, the Indian Embassy said.

General Seth also met Ambassador Srivastava at the Indian Embassy and the two discussed ways to further strengthen comprehensive relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu, the Indian Embassy said.

General Seth also handed over some military and medical equipment to the Nepal Army on Monday.

He also planted a sapling in the premises of the Nepal Army Headquarters, and received and inspected the guard of honour, according to a Nepal Army press release.

"Gen. Seth's visit is expected to further strengthen the mutual trust and cooperation between the armies of Nepal and India," the Nepal Army said.

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