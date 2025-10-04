ICE agent grabs, handcuffs Chicago alderperson at hospital ER in viral video: ‘America is in deep trouble’

A video showing federal immigration agents shoving and handcuffing a Chicago official has sparked outrage on social media. Reportedly, the incident occurred when alderperson Jessie Fuentes confronted some ICE agents inside the ER at Humboldt Park Health. Alderperson Jessie Fuentes was handcuffed by ICE agents when she confronted them at Humboldt Park Health. (Screengrab (X))

A video now going viral on social media shows the official confronting two men, one of whom has his face covered. During the interaction, one of the men suddenly grabs and puts handcuffs on the official.

Can ICE agents come to the emergency room?

The director of the hospital where the incident occurred said that the immigration agents can come into the emergency rooms, but they are not allowed inside the operating theatre,” reported ABC Eyewitness News.

The establishment has not revealed the identity of the individual whom the ICE agents were trying to detain originally.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous and shameful.” Another commented, “America is in deep trouble.” A third remarked, “Those thugs better have charges against them. There was no need to assault her so brutally.”

Chicago Mayor’s statement:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the issue in a statement on X. “Chicago’s elected officials have a First Amendment right to document ICE’s actions and to inform their constituents of their rights without federal interference. Any attempt to block this work is a direct attack on democratic accountability and an assault on the rights of the people of Chicago. ICE detained a sitting elected official while raiding an emergency room. Earlier this afternoon, they deployed tear gas indiscriminately in the middle of a city street,” the mayor said.

“ICE’s abusive tactics have no place in our city, and our elected officials will continue to stand with residents against this attempt to stoke fear and intimidation,” he added.