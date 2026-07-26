Italian woman shares 3 things that surprised her after marrying into Indian family: 'I learned so much'

An Italian woman recently shared 3 everyday cultural differences that caught her by surprise after marrying into an Indian family. From being constantly offered food to adjusting to blunt honesty, her observations struck a chord with many, especially those in multicultural marriages. Despite the cultural differences, she said that the experience has been enriching. (Instagram/@chrissyvarughese)

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy Varughese shared a video titled, "3 surprises marrying into an Indian family." In the clip, she reflected on the little everyday experiences that took some getting used to after becoming part of an Indian family.

"I grew up in an Italian family, so I was used to big meals and even bigger personalities. But these 3 things I didn't expect," she said at the start of the video.

According to Varughese, the first surprise was the way food is offered in Indian households. "You're never allowed to be hungry," she said, adding that while she knew Indian families were known for their hospitality, she wasn't prepared for the endless servings. "The moment you finish your first heaping plate of food, there are another three servings being added to your plate. I've learned that 'I'm full' isn't a statement that registers,” she said.

Her second observation was about helping in the kitchen. Unlike her Italian family, where everyone pitches in when guests are over, she found that her husband's family preferred guests to simply relax. "Guests are guests. Sit down and enjoy," she said.

The third adjustment, she said, was getting used to how direct family members can be. Recalling comments like, "You need to get your eyebrows done," and, "I don't like that choli with your lehenga," Varughese admitted that she initially wondered if people were upset with her. “At first, I was like, 'Wait, are we fighting?' But then I realised, no, this is just a normal conversation,” she said.

Despite the cultural differences, she said that the experience has been enriching. "I learned so much from being welcomed into a different family culture, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said.