South Plains Mall, Lubbock shooting update: What happened as massive police presence at Slide Road; scary videos emerge

A shooting reportedly took place at South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas, on August 15, Saturday. Videos showed massive police presence in the area. Massive police presence was seen at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas, amid fears of a shooting. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) The Lubbock Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident. Also Read | Lexington KY mass shooting reports: What's happening at Charles Young Park? Videos surface A local news page noted “Check on your ppl: it has been told to the the806er that allegedly there’s an active shooter at South Plains Mall. Update: Two guys committed armed robbery at Dillards.” A later update from the same page again noted “Allegedly Two guys committed armed robbery at Dillards in South Plains Mall.” South Plains Mall shooting: Scary videos emerge Another person commented “Yup thats why we are leaving.” Meanwhile, a video showed massive police presence in the area.

A scanner page reported “South plains Mall- PD is looking for 2 black males. One is wearing all black and the other is wearing a cream jacket with a purple back pack. Both males are armed. Not sure what originally happened. DPS chopper is out.” However, this information could not be independently verified. A local wrote “Chris and me were the mall when all this was happening. We had no idea what was going on but there was armed cops everywhere!”. Another video was shared online.

A photo was shared as well by the same page.