Lexington KY mass shooting reports: What's happening at Charles Young Park? Videos surface

Lexington police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday. One person was dead and four others, including two children, were injured. Lexington police officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington, Kentucky. (Unsplash)

WKYT reported that the injured victims include a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old, and two adults. Police said the four victims' injuries are being considered non-life-threatening.

According to Lex18, the incident was reported near the intersection of Midland Avenue and East Short Street.

Videos from the scene showed a large police presence as officers responded to the report. AZ Intel reported on X that several people had been shot.

According to WKYT, the City of Lexington issued an emergency mobilization plan at 7:24 p.m., declaring a police staffing emergency. All third-shift officers were instructed to report for duty.

It remains unclear whether the incident involved an active shooter.