‘Worked on Diwali, even logged in from hospital’: Wife narrates man's heartbreak after Oracle layoffs

US tech giant Oracle carried out its latest round of layoffs on Tuesday, which is reportedly said to have impacted around 2,500 people. Amid the mass layoffs, the story of Sourabh Sahu has gone viral online. An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, US (REUTERS)

Sahu, who worked at Oracle for the past 12 years, was among the many employees who found themselves unable to log in on Tuesday.

His heartbreak, shared by his wife Pooja Sahu, has captured hearts online as many continue to navigate their way through the mass layoffs in the tech sector.

"This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day," she wrote on LinkedIn.

His wife added that Sourabh found himself working on festivals such as Holi and Diwali, during anniversaries and birthdays, vacations, and even logged in from a hospital while his wife underwent surgery.

“He always wore a smile and was there to help everyone around him," she wrote, adding that no one from Sourabh's family or friends had seen him complain about the pressure he faced at work.

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