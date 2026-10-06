Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced the re-appointment of Akash Anand as the party's national convenor, saying the decision was taken in the interest of the organisation as well as the movement. Mayawati takes nephew Akash back in BSP, re-appoints him national convenor

Shortly after his reinstatement, Anand took to X, expressing gratitude to Mayawati for forgiving him and entrusting him with the responsibility again.

"After considerable thought, the party has decided, in the interest of the party and the movement, to once again appoint Akash Anand as the BSP's national convenor and give him an opportunity to work in the party again," Mayawati said in a post on X.

She had announced Anand's ouster on September 10, setting him "completely free" from the BSP. On September 3, she had removed him from the crucial post of the party's national convenor.

Mayawati had said Akash had prioritised his family and personal interests over the party.

This was the third time that the BSP chief "removed" her nephew from the party.

In her long post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed hope that following the retirement of Anand's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, from politics, the party would now "function properly and smoothly", and there would be "no need for repeated changes" in its organisation.

"However, much of this will also depend on Akash Anand," she added.

Mayawati said the decision was taken after considering Anand's recent expression of his desire to return to the party and the views of BSP members and his family.

She wished her nephew a bright political future and gave her blessings to him, his younger brother, Ishaan Anand, and father Anand Kumar.

The former chief minister also talked about the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying enthusiastic and vigorous preparations are on, taking along all sections of the society.

"It is not just my personal family but the entire 'Bahujan Samaj' that is my vast family, and their welfare and well-being are paramount for me and will always remain so," she said.

"Keeping this in mind, and especially to maintain discipline within the party, I have taken several strict decisions in the past few days, and in this regard, my own brothers, sisters, and their family members have never been exceptions, which is well-known to the world," she added.

After Anand was ousted from the party, several political observers had speculated that this could be a temporary move to project to the voters that the BSP does not favour nepotism.

In her post on X, Mayawati noted, "While Anand's personality has largely been appropriate within the party, there have been some reasons concerning him in recent days due to which necessary changes in the party organisation had to be made several times, and ultimately, Anand's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, was also compelled to retire from politics."

"Since then, people have been observing quite a few changes in Anand's personality, work style, and so on, a special proof of which is a post he recently made on social media 'X' regarding his return to the party, which has also generated considerable discussion," she added.

Mayawati said most people in the party were of the opinion that Anand should be given the opportunity to resume work in the BSP along with his previously-assigned responsibilities, for which his father as well as his younger brother had also expressed their consent.

"In fact, Ishaan Anand has demonstrated his missionary spirit by stating that, without holding any position, whatever work is assigned to him under the guidance of Hon'ble Behanji in the party, he will certainly carry it out with complete honesty and devotion," she said in the post.

Anand expressed gratitude to Mayawati, his aunt .

"I am deeply grateful to you for this trust and can never take it lightly. The past few months have taught me a lot. The biggest lesson is that this movement is much bigger than any individual. It is my good fortune to follow the path shown by the revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and respected Shri Kanshi Ram, a path to which you have devoted your entire life," he said in a post on X.

"Therefore, under your guidance, the interests of the party and the movement will always remain paramount for me. I will set aside all my personal interests and work day and night, with discipline and complete dedication, to strengthen the organisation," he added.

"You have placed your trust in me. It is now my responsibility to prove through my work that your trust in me was justified," Anand asserted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.