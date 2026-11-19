The water reached Vespucci’s canals first. Then the Port of South Los Santos stopped working, followed by the gasworks and the sewage plant. Nobody in a stolen car caused any of this. The sea simply came in. That’s Los Santos, the sunbathed in-game version of Los Angeles of Grand Theft Auto V, in the face of a rising seas scenario modelled by Paul Nörenberg and Hugues Lantuit of the University of Potsdam and the Alfred Wegener Institute. Their paper coincides with the launch of the GTA VI video game. Los Santos, they say, serves as an ideal case study because it faithfully replicates the real Los Angeles, thereby enabling a direct comparison of simulated flood outcomes. The research notes that under the RCP 8.5 scenario with storm surges, combined sea levels are projected to reach 5.18 m by 2300 (Official image)

The scientists are working with two Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP) scenarios from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report (AR5). The researchers used these scenarios to simulate the consequences of any future sea-level rise and demonstrate the exact ways the city in GTA V would change.

The research notes that under the RCP 8.5 scenario with storm surges, combined sea levels are projected to reach 5.18 m by 2300, with the model showing 5.1 % of the mapped land area inundated; for a 2500 scenario with projected sea levels of 8.22 mm, this increases to 6.5 % modelled inundation, which places the port, wastewater infrastructure, and coastal energy facilities at risk. Under the RCP 2.6 mitigation scenario, the model shows 2.2 % of land area inundated at 2300 with storm surge, with no major infrastructure affected.

“Many games have now advanced graphically to such an extent that they can reproduce real-world locations almost true to life,” says Paul Nörenberg, lead author of the study. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is one of those games: it takes players to the fictional city of Los Santos. “The city is a near-exact replica of the real-life Los Angeles, with all its famous landmarks, neighbourhoods as well as urban and coastal features.”

In 2017, four scientific modelling teams, from the Netherlands, US, Japan and Austria, coordinated through the Integrated Assessment Modeling Consortium (IAMC) to create four scenarios, which the United Nations’ IPCC published.

Rockstar doesn’t release any raw terrain data. The scientists used a fan-built 3D model of the map, pinned it to coordinates with 11 control points and set the sea level from 31 shoreline points. This was checked by flying an in-game helicopter along the coastline. The height was calibrated against the game’s Mount Chiliad. They then simulated the IPCC scenarios for the years 2100, 2300 and 2500—each topped with a 1.59-metre storm surge, the highest Los Angeles has ever recorded.

When the scientists overlaid the simulation data over real maps and flood studies for Los Angeles, the same districts in reality also stood most exposed. Vespucci floods like Venice Beach might, Chumash like Malibu, and the Port of South Los Santos is as vulnerable as the Port of LA. Rockstar Games, the developer, copied the city closely enough to inadvertently replicate its weak spots.

Rockstar Games says GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time, with more than 225 million copies sold in the last decade. There is a large community of players familiar with Los Santos.

“If this familiar, personally explored virtual landscape changes, players can engage with the effects of climate change on an emotional level,” notes Nörenberg. “This can bridge a gap in a way that conventional visualisations, such as models or maps, struggle to achieve.”

The scientists agree this isn’t without caveats. “We recommend the approach as a template for geoscience communication using open-world video game environments, with the explicit caveat that the static inundation model and its limitations must be communicated transparently to every audience, and that the 2300 and 2500 horizons remain the weakest part of the scenario set,” they say.

A commercial video game is built for storytelling and action, not exactly for rigorous scientific modelling. The terrain is often simplified and static water levels often cannot replicate finer natural nuances such as coastal erosion, drainage systems, or shifting weather patterns.

The template, may have given scientists a new avenue. As game studios spend billions building realistic virtual twins of real cities, scientists now have a real-world utility for those maps.