Five Samawajwadi Party workers and one JCB operator was named in an FIR as a 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a bulldozer in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav greets people during the party's 'PDA Rath Yatra', in Gorakhpur. (PTI)

The incident has sparked a massive political controversy with the BJP targeting the Samajwadi Party over alleged lapses in the management of Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow near the accident site and Yadav claiming that his rally was nowhere close to where the incident occurred.

However, an FIR on the incident names a JCB operator, and five SP workers – identified as Sadhu Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Mrityunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash.

According to the Gorakhpur Police, the five were involved in organising the event, and had allegedly arranged for the bulldozer to garland party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

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However, Yadav claims that no roadshow or rally was taking place near the site where the bulldozer hit the teen. The Samajwadi Party also said that the incident took place after the roadshow and not during it.

Around 50-60 unidentified persons were also booked by the cops.

Teen hit on way to pick up sister The deceased, a Class 10 student and the son of a BJP leader, was reportedly on his way to pick up his sister when the accident occurred near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area on Wednesday evening.

The minor was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where the doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the deceased's father, based on which the AIIMS Police registered an FIR at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police (SP), city Nimish Dashrath Patil said the case had been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters blocked traffic movement for nearly two hours on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway on Wednesday evening over the incident, demanding the arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family.

District magistrate Deepak Meena and senior superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh reached the spot and assured protesters of appropriate action, following which the demonstration was called off at 9 pm. The DM vowed strict action under the law, and said he would direct the concerned authorities to construct a speed breaker near Jharkhandi Gate.

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