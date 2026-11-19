Riding the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) Rath during his Gorakhpur roadshow on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached out to the upper caste Rajput and Brahmin communities. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav greets people during the PDA Rath yatra in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

The overture comes as the SP plans to field a sizable number of upper caste candidates in the upcoming assembly election in east Uttar Pradesh. The upper caste vote is decisive in a majority of assembly constituencies in Gorakhpur region. Besides expanding the PDA outreach, Yadav also hopes to breach the BJP stronghold. The Gorakhpur region is likely to witness a tough contest between the BJP and the SP in the 2027 assembly polls.

The 20-km Rath Yatra began from the Gorakhpur Sadar assembly seat represented by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It passed through the Gorakhpur Rural and Chauri-Chaura assembly constituencies represented by BJP MLA Vipin Singh and Nishad party MLA Sarvan Nishad, respectively.

Yadav unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Bandhu Singh, who led the resistance against British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857, at Deokahi village near Chauri-Chaura.

Singh, who was born in a Shrinet Rajput zamindar family in Dumari princely estate in Gorakhpur, is respected by people in the region. Recently, the BJP government renovated the Bandhu Singh Park in Chauri-Chaura and beautified the Ghantaghar area in Gorakhpur where Bandhu Singh was hanged by the British.

The SP chief also paid tribute to BJP leader Vinay Kumar Singh alias Binnu Singh on his 10th death anniversary in Chauri Chaura. Singh, an influential Rajput leader, played a pivotal role in mobilising the upper castes in the BJP’s support. His brother Ajay Kumar Singh alias Tappu joined the Samajwadi Party. The SP is likely to field him from Chauri-Chaura, hoping to get the support of upper castes, in addition to OBCs, to challenge the BJP-Nishad party alliance.

Yadav’s rath yatra concluded in Tiwari Hata, considered the hub of Brahmin politics in east Uttar Pradesh. The residence of former Uttar Pradesh minister and six-term MLA the late Hari Shankar Tiwari is located here.

Known as a local strongman, Hari Shankar wielded considerable influence over the Brahmins in the region. The SP chief met his sons Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Bhisma Shankar Tiwari, a former MP.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari, a former MLA, is likely to contest the Chillupar seat in Gorakhpur. He won the 2017 assembly election on the SP ticket but lost in 2022.

In 2022, the BJP and the Nishad party won 27 out of 28 seats in Gorakhpur division comprising Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria and Kushinagar districts. The Congress won one seat in Maharajganj.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra has built the momentum for the SP’s victory. Members of all communities participated in the Rath Yatra. Not only the OBCs, Dalits and minorities, but the upper castes will also support the SP,” Vinay Shankar Tiwari said, talking to HT.

Commenting on the Rath Yatra, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the SP cannot escape the questions about its misrule by organising political rallies.

“The public needs answers to questions related to security, respect, and development more than slogans and platforms. Akhilesh must understand that merely organising political events does not change past records,” he said.