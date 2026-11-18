Yogi defends ‘Batoge toh Katoge’, says youth must be aware of UP’s past under SP
He said youngsters, particularly those in the 15-25 age group, should be reminded of the state’s past, including the series of communal riots, concerns over the “safety of daughters” and attacks on security establishments.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Alpha, needed to be made aware of the lawlessness, riots and insecurity that Uttar Pradesh witnessed during the previous Samajwadi Party government. He argued that those who had not experienced that period might not fully appreciate the state’s transformation.
Speaking at a programme organised by a private news channel here, Adityanath defended his government’s emphasis on the slogan “Batoge toh Katoge”, saying it was not about polarisation but about remaining alert and cautious.
He said youngsters, particularly those in the 15-25 age group, should be reminded of the state’s past, including the series of communal riots, concerns over the “safety of daughters” and attacks on security establishments.
Having not witnessed those turbulent years themselves, the younger generation needed to understand the circumstances in which the state functioned before 2017, he added.
The chief minister said people who had experienced that period could better appreciate the changes brought about in the state over the past decade. He maintained that the present could be secured only by remembering the past and that a dignified future depended on improving the present.
Claiming that his government had corrected the mistakes of previous administrations, Adityanath said the responsibility of carrying forward the gains made by Uttar Pradesh now rested with the younger generation.
Explaining the BJP’s much-debated 80:20 electoral formula, Adityanath said it did not represent a Hindu-Muslim divide but reflected a political divide between people supporting development, security and welfare and those opposing these priorities.
He said the 80% comprised the progressive section of society that supported development, security and welfare schemes, while the remaining 20% represented what he described as a destructive section opposed to development and supportive of rioters.
Clarifying his political formulation, the chief minister said the 80:20 division was not aimed at any particular community. He maintained that his government’s approach was based on the principle of “development for all and appeasement of none”.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday exuded confidence in the BJP’s return to power in the 2027 assembly polls and defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On being asked whether the BJP-led NDA would cross its target of 320 of the 403 seats in the 2027 assembly elections, Adityanath expressed confidence that the party would receive public support, but stopped short of giving a direct numerical assurance.
Speaking at a programme organised by a private news channel, Adityanath described SIR as a welcome exercise to ensure the “purity” of voter lists, saying names of deceased persons and non-citizens should be removed while every eligible adult Indian citizen must be included. He said the BJP and its workers would contribute to ensuring that no eligible voter was left out and expressed confidence that the exercise would be conducted transparently.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More