‘Yogi Ki Pati’ exhibition draws visitors to Lucknow’s 1090 crossing
At Lucknow’s 1090 crossing, the ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ exhibition invited visitors to explore messages about Uttar Pradesh’s journey since 2017—and add reactions.
An exhibition titled ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ drew visitors to the 1090 crossing along the Gomti in Lucknow on Tuesday, where people viewed displays about changes in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and wrote their reactions on a canvas. The event also featured devotional music, with young attendees dancing to bhajans at the ‘Rang De Basanti’ stage.
The exhibition has completed more than 50 weeks, according to the release. It presented the state’s journey through the letters and messages associated with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Visitors were invited to record their thoughts on the initiative and on the changes they associated with the state government’s work.
Salon MLA Ashok Kumar visited the exhibition on Tuesday afternoon and shared his views on Uttar Pradesh under Adityanath’s leadership. He referred to what he described as changes in the lives of the state’s 25 crore residents through the Chief Minister’s resolve, communication and sensitivity.
Visitors also left written comments. Amrita Sahu, from Lucknow, wrote that Adityanath’s life and thoughts offered guidance. Chandra Prakash Singh, from Aligarh, described ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ as an effective medium of communication. Mahesh Chandra Bind said the Chief Minister’s ideology had influenced people across the state.
At the music programme, radio jockey Prateek performed devotional songs including the Hanuman Chalisa, ‘Shri Ram-Janki Baithe Hain Mere Seene Mein’, ‘Har Har Mahadev Shambhu’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. He also performed songs associated with Vrindavan and Gopashtami. Aryan played the guitar, Arjun the keyboard and Vitthal the drums.
A quiz was held during the event. Vinayak, Ayush Patel and Shivam Madhav were declared winners after giving correct answers. Information Director Vishal Singh presented recognition to the singers, instrumentalists and quiz winners at the conclusion.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORGenesis
Genesis is a dedicated corner for high-value partnered content and dynamic updates from various walks of life. It is designed to deliver relevant, well-crafted sponsored narratives across a wide range of topics. It presents multi-category coverage, ranging from automobile developments and political updates from India to health and wellness. Genesis also provides readers with market insights. Genesis delivers engaging content tailored to keep audiences informed across diverse beats, with inputs from brands and their perspectives. This specialised hub bridges the gap between messaging and audience interest. By continuously presenting content with efficiency, Genesis serves as a destination for readers seeking updates and insightful coverage in one space while keeping an eye on brands.Read More