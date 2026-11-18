An exhibition titled ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ drew visitors to the 1090 crossing along the Gomti in Lucknow on Tuesday, where people viewed displays about changes in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 and wrote their reactions on a canvas. The event also featured devotional music, with young attendees dancing to bhajans at the ‘Rang De Basanti’ stage. Running for over 50 weeks, it paired displays with devotional music, a quiz and performances, drawing attendees to reflect on the state government’s work and the exhibition’s message. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The exhibition has completed more than 50 weeks, according to the release. It presented the state’s journey through the letters and messages associated with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Visitors were invited to record their thoughts on the initiative and on the changes they associated with the state government’s work.

Salon MLA Ashok Kumar visited the exhibition on Tuesday afternoon and shared his views on Uttar Pradesh under Adityanath’s leadership. He referred to what he described as changes in the lives of the state’s 25 crore residents through the Chief Minister’s resolve, communication and sensitivity.

Visitors also left written comments. Amrita Sahu, from Lucknow, wrote that Adityanath’s life and thoughts offered guidance. Chandra Prakash Singh, from Aligarh, described ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ as an effective medium of communication. Mahesh Chandra Bind said the Chief Minister’s ideology had influenced people across the state.

At the music programme, radio jockey Prateek performed devotional songs including the Hanuman Chalisa, ‘Shri Ram-Janki Baithe Hain Mere Seene Mein’, ‘Har Har Mahadev Shambhu’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. He also performed songs associated with Vrindavan and Gopashtami. Aryan played the guitar, Arjun the keyboard and Vitthal the drums.

A quiz was held during the event. Vinayak, Ayush Patel and Shivam Madhav were declared winners after giving correct answers. Information Director Vishal Singh presented recognition to the singers, instrumentalists and quiz winners at the conclusion.