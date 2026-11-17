Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on senior party leader Azam Khan, alleging that the SP chief was responsible for Khan's imprisonment and accusing him of failing to protect his party colleague during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. The political exchange follows Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan at Rampur District Jail on October 22. (FILE PHOTO)

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's post on X, in which the SP chief criticised the BJP government over the alleged injustice against Azam Khan, Rajbhar claimed that the cases against the senior SP leader stemmed from a conspiracy hatched during the previous Samajwadi Party government.

"Azam Khan is in jail because of Akhilesh Yadav. The various misdeeds for which he is currently imprisoned were part of a conspiracy hatched against him during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. No such conspiracy has been orchestrated during the current administration," Rajbhar told ANI.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, he asked, “As for the investigation being conducted by the ED, were these gains made during the BJP’s tenure? In fact, he has been in jail for the entire duration that the BJP has been in power.”

In a post shared on X on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP government over what he described as continuous injustice against Azam Khan, saying that the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country would respond at the appropriate time.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh, and indeed the entire country, will respond in due course to the relentless injustice being meted out to the respected Azam Khan. The oppressive BJP government should remember that power does not remain in anyone's hands forever, and that it is meant to be used for good, not abused. Everyone, everyone understands," Yadav wrote.

The political exchange follows Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan at Rampur District Jail on October 22. The meeting, which lasted around an hour, came ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and focused on political matters.

Azam Khan is facing an ED investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency is investigating the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation for the trust and the university.

The ED had taken Khan into custody on October 31, shortly after his release from Rampur district jail. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court subsequently granted the agency four days of custody remand, from November 12 to November 16, for questioning.

Earlier, on October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, putting the property's book value at ₹426 crore and its estimated current market value at ₹1,170 crore.

Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, the university is a private institution located in Rampur. Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the prominent leaders of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Rajbhar also launched a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav through a post on X, mocking his political position and questioning his handling of the Samajwadi Party and its alliance with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Friend Akhilesh Yadav ji, Today a saying came to mind: 'Bhai, gati saanp-chhachhundar jaisi' (Brother, your plight is like that of a snake caught by a mongoose). Do you know why? Because the 'Nawab' from Lucknow had no choice but to surrender his sword to the 'Prince' from Delhi. Your situation has become so pathetic that you don't have time to attend the promotion of a book written about your father, the late Padma Bhushan Mulayam Singh Yadav, but you rush to show up at the 'Crown Prince' from Delhi's beck and call. Now think a little about what you've done to your party. What a sorry state you've reduced the party to--the one your father and uncle nurtured with their blood and sweat.

Referring to the SP chief's political equation with Congress, Rajbhar wrote, "In 2022, you contested 350.5 seats in UP and won 111, while Congress contested 399 and won just two. Yet he's your elder brother!"

He also questioned the reported seat-sharing discussions between the two parties, alleging that Congress leaders were making announcements without consulting the Samajwadi Party leadership.

"Your elder brother's disciples are unilaterally announcing that there will be a meeting on seat-sharing on November 17, and neither you nor your leaders know about it. Tell me, is this how an alliance works? Just look at how, in just five years, Congress has pulled the rug out from under you and is now bargaining with you almost as an equal," he wrote.

Taking another dig at Yadav, Rajbhar said he now had a "moustache-and-beard man" as a political rival. He also accused the SP chief of spending the last five years on social media, in air-conditioned rooms, on PCs and on foreign tours, and said that only now had he realised that both "M and Y" were ready to challenge him.

"Only now have you realised that this time, both M and Y are ready to pull the rug out from under you," Rajbhar wrote.

Referring to Yadav's father, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajbhar claimed that he had advised his son against allowing Congress into the SP's political space.

"Your father once told you, 'Never let Congress see your home.' But you, the Australia-returned, down-to-earth man, must have thought that was old-fashioned! Even in 2017, when you befriended the Prince from Delhi, he tried hard to make you see sense, but when have you ever listened to your elders?" Rajbhar wrote.

"I'm afraid your uncle might get carried away and write an 'autobiography', too. If he does, you're done for... In a single day, you'll be exposed as an Aurangzeb. How you seized the party from the late Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, sidelined all the stalwarts, including your uncle, and, applauding the boorish antics of loafers and louts, quietly sold the Samajwadi Party to Congress," he added.

Concluding his post, Rajbhar advised Yadav to introspect and focus on strengthening his party rather than pursuing an alliance with Congress.

"Don't end up in tatters as the leader of loafers; reflect on yourself. That's my only advice, because we want the election to be fun. If you keep working like this, we'll win without a fight, and it won't be fun. Fight properly, Your Majesty. Why do you want to go back from 111 to 47 seats just to chase after Congress?" Rajbhar wrote, signing off with “Jai Bharat, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Krishna, Jai Parshuram, Jai Maharaja Suheldev, Jai Babasaheb!”

Rajbhar's remarks come amid discussions between the Samajwadi Party and Congress over their electoral strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently stated that formal seat-sharing discussions within the INDIA bloc had not begun, while asserting that the alliance would contest the elections together. (ANI)