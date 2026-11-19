In an apparent move to defer the panchayat polls at least till after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (amendment) Ordinance allowing more time for holding panchayat elections and seeking to extend the tenure of administrators appointed in the state’s panchayats by another six months. The previous panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

The ordinance, proposing an amendment to a sub-section of Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act-1947, would be sent to the Jan Bhavan for promulgation by the governor soon.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are likely to be held early in 2027.

Briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said the amendment to the panchayat law through an ordinance (as the state legislature is not in session) would allow extension of the term of administrators by another six months.

He said Section 12 provides for the appointment of administrators in the village panchayats for six months if elections cannot be held before the end of the panchayats’ term. Before the term of the village panchayats was to end on May 26, 2026, the state government appointed the outgoing panchayat heads as administrators of the respective panchayats to perform routine works on May 25, 2026.

As the six-month term of administrators is set to end on November 2026 and would lead to a void besides causing obstructions in development work, an extension in the administrators’ term for six months or until the submission of the Uttar Pradesh Dedicated Backward Classes Commission’s report has become necessary, Khanna said.

The state government, in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s orders, constituted the Uttar Pradesh Dedicated Backward Classes Commission via a notification dated May 18, 2026 to study the statistical data and facts and report on the type of backwardness and its impact in respect to representation of backward classes in the three-tier panchayats.

The commission has sought six months to submit its report, informing that it has toured 52 districts till November 13, 2026 and collected data/facts while 23 districts are yet to be visited. Hence holding the elections in the state panchayats would not be possible in the six-month period.

On October 14, the Allahabad high court directed the State Election Commission to hold panchayati raj elections in Uttar Pradesh within three months.