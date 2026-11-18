Under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is working continuously to strengthen healthcare services and provide the general public with superior, modern medical facilities, said Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Tuesday. A radiologist by profession, she mentioned that the introduction of the new ultrasound machine will provide patients in Karnal and surrounding areas with access to better, modern diagnostic facilities. (HT Photo)

She said the government’s primary focus includes establishing medical colleges at the district level and equipping civil hospitals with state-of-the-art diagnostic machinery and medical equipment, ensuring that the people of the state do not have to travel far to access quality healthcare.

Gupta was in Karnal to inaugurate a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine, installed at a cost of ₹77 lakh, at the District Civil Hospital in Karnal.

A radiologist by profession, she mentioned that the introduction of the new ultrasound machine will provide patients in Karnal and surrounding areas with access to better, modern diagnostic facilities.

“This will facilitate the timely detection of diseases and the initiation of appropriate treatment. The availability of modern diagnostic equipment in civil hospitals will prove particularly beneficial for the poor, the needy, and economically weaker families,” the BJP leader said.

She said that providing better and accessible healthcare services is among the top priorities of the state government which aims to ensure that citizens receive quality medical care within their own districts, sparing them from unnecessary hardships when seeking diagnosis and treatment.

BJP district president Praveen Lathar, MLA Jagmohan Anand, mayor Renu Bala Gupta, CMO Dr Shashi Garg, and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Gupta participated in the Gopashtami Mahotsav at Shri Krishna Gaushala in Karnal in the presence of Swami Gyananand and agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana.

Gupta said that the conservation and promotion of indigenous cattle breeds is not merely a matter of religious faith but also a responsibility towards preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

She also congratulated the Gaushala management and devotees on the completion of 31 years since its establishment.

She also chaired a party meeting for Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, being organised to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.