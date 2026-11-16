Akhilesh Yadav takes PDA Rath to Yogi’s Gorakhpur as party gears up for 2027 assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will take his ‘PDA [Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak] Rath’ to Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on November 18, as the party steps up its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. Gorakhpur holds political significance for Adityanath, who represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for several terms before becoming chief minister. (HT photo)

According to the official programme, Yadav will fly from Lucknow to Gorakhpur by private aircraft around 11am on Wednesday. He will then board the PDA Rath and travel to Devkahi village, under Chauri Chaura police station limits. He is scheduled to unveil a statue of freedom fighter Babu Bandhu Singh and pay tribute to the late Vinay Kumar Singh (Binnu). He is expected to return to the airport around 3.30pm and fly back to Lucknow at 4.15pm.

This will be the PDA Rath’s second major public outing.

Yadav launched the campaign vehicle from Rae Bareli on September 24, when he boarded it at Churua village in the Bachhrawan area and led a roadshow that culminated at the Government Inter College ground. He also addressed a public gathering and later met Harchandpur MLA Rahul Lodhi.

During the Rae Bareli event, Yadav likened the electoral battle to the Mahabharata, describing the Rath as a symbol of Kurukshetra and dharma. He also said the “bulldozer of votes” would wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2027, referring to the SP’s strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gorakhpur holds political significance for Adityanath, who represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for several terms before becoming chief minister. He currently represents the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat.

The district and the wider Purvanchal region also have a sizeable Nishad (Mallah, Kewat, Bind and related riverine communities) electorate. Nishad voters are estimated to account for 15-18% of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency and are considered influential across several seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The community played a significant role in the 2018 Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll, when an SP-backed Nishad candidate defeated the BJP nominee.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP won all nine assembly seats in Gorakhpur district. Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat by a margin of more than 1.03 lakh votes against the SP candidate. The BJP secured around 50.9% of the district’s votes, compared with the SP’s 30.5%.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ravi Kishan retained the Gorakhpur seat, defeating the SP’s Kajal Nishad by around 1.03 lakh votes. The SP’s decision to field a Nishad candidate was part of its effort to expand its PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak, or backward classes, Dalits and minorities) coalition beyond its traditional support base. The party won 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 elections.

The BJP also retained the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections held in October 2026. BJP candidate and sitting MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi defeated independent candidate Rajiv Yadav by 307 votes after a counting process that lasted more than 35 hours.

Tripathi secured 14,887 votes against Yadav’s 14,580, while the SP’s Sanjayan Tripathi finished third. The counting saw several changes in the lead during successive rounds of preferential voting. Both the SP and the independent candidate alleged irregularities, with some candidates boycotting parts of the process.

Party leaders view Yadav’s Gorakhpur visit as an attempt to strengthen the SP’s outreach among non-Yadav OBC communities in Purvanchal and challenge the BJP in a region where it has traditionally enjoyed strong support.