PDA: One abbreviation, multiple interpretations
From Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak to Paraya Dhan Apna and Parivar-Darbari-Apradhi, the formulation has undergone political mutations, permutations and is back in circulation ahead of 2027 UP polls
In Uttar Pradesh politics, few abbreviations have undergone as many political mutations as the three-letter PDA. What began as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s creation for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak has gradually acquired multiple meanings, interpretations and political avatars.
Its original political genes have been transformed beyond recognition several times in UP’s electoral laboratory, depending on the convenience of its political ‘pathologists’. At times, the PDA has displayed an almost octopus-like flexibility-changing shape, extending its tentacles towards newer social groups and adapting itself to the political requirements of the moment.
The formulation assumed considerable political significance in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Akhilesh Yadav sought to move the SP beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) social base and build a broader social coalition of backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The electoral outcome gave the experiment considerable credibility to the BJP’s worries.
The SP emerged as the single-largest party in UP, winning 37 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP’s tally dropped from 62 in 2019 to just 33 in 2024. The results ensured that the PDA could no longer be dismissed as an election slogan. On the contrary, it became a political reality the BJP had to take head-on.
The BJP’s subsequent emphasis on social engineering, particularly its social outreach to non-Yadav OBCs, Dalits and smaller caste-based groups, showed the importance attached to the social arithmetic exposed by the 2024 polls in UP.
But the curious part of the PDA story is that even its creator has never treated its genetic composition as immutable. Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly expanded and reinterpreted the abbreviation to accommodate new constituencies as per his political expediency.
The original Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak formulation was subsequently broadened to include other sections, including “Agde” (forward castes), “Adivasis” (STs) and “Aadhi Abadi” (women). More recently, as the SP stepped its outreach to Brahmins, Yadav said the P in PDA also stood for Pandit.
The ruling BJP and its allies, meanwhile, have been busy conducting their own lab experiments with the original genes. Interestingly, within the BJP, one of the earliest alternative interpretations of the PDA in the current political discourse came from chief minister Yogi Adityanath who used to mean it “Private Development Authority”. His deputy chief ministers and other BJP leaders echoed this in and outside the House.
Only recently, urban development and energy minister AK Sharma, while appearing on a news channel, offered configuration of the Parivar Development Authority which according to him consisted of “Parivar, Darbari and Apradhi” (family, courtiers and criminals). “The rest have no place in this company,” he said, taking a swipe at Akhilesh’s political formulation.
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, during his recent visit to Lucknow, provided a fresh permutation. For him, PDA stood for “Paraya Dhan Apna”, turning the SP social coalition into a political taunt.
BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has also supplied his own version. In his formulation, PDA becomes a reminder of the SP’s electoral record- “Pahelei haarei 2017 mei, Dobara haarei 2022 mei, Ab haarengei 2027 mei (It first lost in 2017, then in 2022 and will lose again in 2027).
Observers feel that the BJP and its allies may publicly be making light of the PDA by ridiculing and redefining it as per their convenience, but they feel compelled not to ignore it.
The competing versions are seen only as part of the larger fight for social ownership in the state. With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, the three-letter abbreviation is all set to gather more traction and possibly more versions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More