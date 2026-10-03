Omani co-pilot linked to Flydubai cockpit attack identified

Omani co-pilot linked to the Flydubai incident has been identified as Hamam Al-Hammami by Al Arabiya, citing sources. He is accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv. A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel. (REUTERS)

Banned from flying in Oman According to reports by ABC News and The Wall Street Journal, the co-pilot had previously been identified as a security risk and barred from flying in Oman over concerns about his radical views.

The reports also said he spent much of his time outside Oman, including in Syria, where he was allegedly exposed to extremist ideas before later traveling to the UAE.

Also Read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Hero Indian pilot who thwarted alleged flydubai flight crash attempt

What happened on the Flydubai flight? Flydubai Flight FZ1073 left Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with 180 people on board.

About two hours into the flight, while the plane was flying over Saudi Arabia at around 33,000 to 34,000 feet, the co-pilot attacked and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot.

The plane was diverted and made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

All passengers and crew survived, and no serious injuries among passengers were reported. Both pilots were taken to a hospital.

The passengers were later flown to Israel on a replacement aircraft.

Saudi authorities detained the co-pilot before transferring him to the UAE. Israeli officials were also expected to question him as part of the investigation.

Also Read: Injured, under attack, but ‘one last push’: 3 chilling details Indian pilot Smit Machchhar gave PM Modi on flydubai nightmare

Captain Smit Machchhar praised for bravery Captain Machchhar has received praise from leaders in India and Israel for his actions during the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Machchhar's wife and parents and praised the pilot's courage.

"India’s captain Smit used his presence of mind and courage. Today Israel PM also said one Indian helped prevent a 9/11. We are proud of Captain Smit. I spoke to his parents and wife. He is being treated. The whole world is proud of him. I urge the nation to pray for Smit’s quick recovery," PM Modi said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar's actions, describing them as an act of "unbelievable courage."

"He was bleeding profusely. The plane began to go out of control and began a nosedive. The pilot, the pilot who was there was an Indian pilot with sort of a very badly wounded. He's fighting, I think, for his life right now. But in an act of unbelievable courage, he managed to unlock the door to the cockpit", Netanyahu said.