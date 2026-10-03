Christa Pike health update: Tennessee death row inmate remains unconscious and on ventilator after botched execution attempt
Christa Pike remains critically ill on a ventilator as her attorneys seek evidence after Tennessee’s failed execution attempt.
Christa Pike is unconscious, intubated and on a ventilator after Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute her on Wednesday, her attorneys said Friday. Pike remains critically ill in a hospital and is being treated for the effects of the pentobarbital given during the execution attempt, including significant injuries to both arms.
Her attorneys have now filed an emergency motion in Davidson County Chancery Court asking the Tennessee Department of Correction to preserve evidence from what happened inside the execution chamber. They said the evidence is needed to understand the failed execution and protect Pike’s legal rights.
Christa Pike remains unconscious and on ventilator
According to a statement from Pike’s attorneys, hospital staff are treating her for the effects of the pentobarbital used during the execution attempt. She remains unconscious, intubated and is receiving help breathing through a ventilator.
The lawyers said Pike has suffered significant injuries to both arms. They also said they are working with people close to her to respect her wishes and protect her privacy while she receives medical care.
"We are working closely with those closest to Christa to respect her wishes, safeguard her privacy and protect her rights as a patient during this extraordinarily difficult time." said Luke Ihnen, attorney for Christa with Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee. "We ask that the public and the media respect that privacy as well."
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Christa Pike attorneys seek evidence from failed execution
Pike’s attorneys filed the emergency motion in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday. They are asking the Tennessee Department of Correction to protect and preserve evidence connected to Wednesday night’s execution attempt.
In the filing, her lawyers said they believe problems with the IV lines caused pentobarbital to enter tissue instead of going properly into her bloodstream.
“Apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms. Pike’s body,” they wrote.
The attorneys said the execution team then prepared and gave a backup dose instead of correcting the IV problem. The Associated Press reported that the execution team spent about an hour trying to administer the drugs, while Pike remained alive and continued snoring.
Also Read: Christa Pike health update: Latest news on Tennessee death row inmate, where she is now after botched execution
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee orders execution review
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered an independent review of the failed execution and halted further executions in the state for the rest of 2026. The state has not publicly explained what went wrong during Pike’s execution attempt.
The Tennessee Department of Correction said it followed every step of the state’s established execution protocol and that the lethal injection drug used had consistently been effective.
Pike, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. She was scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More