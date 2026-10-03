Reno Bull Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Verdi, Nevada

Update: At around 5pm EDT, the fire had spread across an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 acres. An evacuation warning has been issued as the Bull Fire burns near Verdi in Washoe County. (UnSplash)

Update (4:43pm EDT): The Bull Fire is now approximately 150 acres, as per an update shared on X. Aircraft are working the lower flank to keep the fire on the hill.

Engines and crews are working their way in from the west, and a dozer is working in from the south.

"Get Set" evacuations are in place