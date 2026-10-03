'I will miss him dearly': What happened between Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis after 'no warning' breakup

Shivon Zilis, the mother of four of Elon Musk's children, has said the billionaire broke up with her without warning, just one week after telling her he loved her. Shivon Zilis has said Elon Musk ended their relationship with no warning. (X/ @shivon, Reuters)

She spoke out after Musk unfollowed her on X.

The Neuralink executive posted a long statement on X on Friday, confirming the split, "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️," Zilis, 40, wrote. Musk is 55.

The texts she shared Zilis also shared a screenshot of her alleged texts with Musk. As per the screenshot, he called her his "significant other" and told her he loved her as recently as September 24.

In the texts, Zilis wrote, "It was really wonderful to see you for breakfast. Love you very much 💕." Musk replied, “Love you too.”

He then explained that he did not know the September 24 dinner he attended with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping included significant others. He added that he "would have invited [Zilis]" had he known. "Aw, that means so much to me. Thank you ❤️," she replied.

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Zilis opens up about Musk, their four children and their life together As per Zilis's post, she said she was happy she got to show Musk how it feels to be "deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness." She wrote that, given the "tumultuous nature" of his early life and his "often tortured soul," she wanted him to feel "the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide."

"My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect," she wrote. She said she and their children were always his "safe space," a place full of "happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out)."

"I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly," she added.

Zilis and Musk share four children: twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in early 2024, and son Seldon Lycurgus, born in February 2025.

"I've loved him more than life itself and he's taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Zilis wrote in her post. “I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents.”