Who is Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's partner who announced birth of their 4th child?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with partner Shivon Zilis. This is the billionaire entrepreneur's 14th child. Musk and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, share four children with Musk.(Twitter)

Zilis broke the news on social media platform X, (also owned by Elon Musk). While she did not reveal when the baby was born, Zilis informed that the baby was named 'Seldon Lycurgus'.

"Discussed with Elon, and in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son, Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much," she wrote on X.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

A Canadian businesswoman and executive at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis garnered significant public attention due to her connection with Musk, as reports revealed that she had twins with him in 2021.

Shivon and Musk welcomed two children, Azure and Strider, in 2021. In 2024, she welcomed their third child. She has reportedly moved into the Texas house that Musk built for all his 11 children.

The 39-year-old was born in Canada to an Indian mother, Sharda N, and a Canadian father, Richard Zilis. A former Tesla employee who worked as a Project Director between 2017 and 2019.

Shivon has previously also worked with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. She is one of the founding members of Bloomberg Beta, an early-stage venture firm backed by Bloomberg LP, where she led nine investments.

She was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of VCs in 2015 and was named among LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.

Recently, Shivon Zilis accompanied Musk during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while he was on a visit to the United States.

Several videos showed Zilis conversing with PM Modi and taking care of the children when Musk was talking to the Indian Prime Minister.