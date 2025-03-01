Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's partner who announced birth of their 4th child?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 10:03 PM IST

Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk welcomed their two children, Azure and Strider, in 2021. In 2024, she welcomed their third child.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with partner Shivon Zilis. This is the billionaire entrepreneur's 14th child.

Musk and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, share four children with Musk.(Twitter)
Musk and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, share four children with Musk.(Twitter)

Zilis broke the news on social media platform X, (also owned by Elon Musk). While she did not reveal when the baby was born, Zilis informed that the baby was named 'Seldon Lycurgus'.

"Discussed with Elon, and in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son, Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much," she wrote on X.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

A Canadian businesswoman and executive at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis garnered significant public attention due to her connection with Musk, as reports revealed that she had twins with him in 2021.

Shivon and Musk welcomed two children, Azure and Strider, in 2021. In 2024, she welcomed their third child. She has reportedly moved into the Texas house that Musk built for all his 11 children.

The 39-year-old was born in Canada to an Indian mother, Sharda N, and a Canadian father, Richard Zilis. A former Tesla employee who worked as a Project Director between 2017 and 2019.

Also Read | Elon Musk ordered to appear in NYC court in custody dispute with Ashley St. Clair

Shivon has previously also worked with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. She is one of the founding members of Bloomberg Beta, an early-stage venture firm backed by Bloomberg LP, where she led nine investments.

She was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of VCs in 2015 and was named among LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.

Recently, Shivon Zilis accompanied Musk during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while he was on a visit to the United States.

Several videos showed Zilis conversing with PM Modi and taking care of the children when Musk was talking to the Indian Prime Minister.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On