‘Seldon Lycurgus’; Elon Musk gives unusual name to his 4th child with Shivon Zilis; Here's what it means

Elon Musk has welcomed a fourth kid with partner, Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive as the latter announced the unusual name of their son, Seldon Lycurgus. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, with their kids.

Taking to X, Zilis surprised the users with the revelation while she was celebrating the first birthday of the couple's third child Arcadia. She and Musk are now parents to four children, including two twins, Strider and Azure.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” She wrote without revealing the child’s birth date.

Later, Musk reacted to the announcement with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the unique name of their fourth kid, one X user wrote, “white people love to be called seldon Lycurgus.”

“Seldon Lycurgus sounds like a name out of Doctor Who,” another stated.

The information was made public only a few weeks after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair stated she gave birth to Musk.

St. Clair claims that Musk eventually got to see his kid on September 21, 2024, and the two of them spent two hours together.

Seldon Lycurgus: Exploring meaning of Musk's 4th kid's name with Zilis

Seldon is perhaps related to the character Hari Seldon from the Foundation series authored by Isaac Asimov. Seldon developed the idea of “psychohistory,” which is used to forecast and influence the course of civilization.

Lycurgus was the ancient Spartan lawgiver who is credited with forming Sparta's military-oriented society and government. He is credited with creating eunomia, a system of “good order” that the Spartans admired, and is recognized for his wisdom and stringent legal changes.

In addition, Musk has six children with his ex-wife author Justine Wilson. One of the ex-couple's kid died in infancy. He is also father to three kids with Canadian musician Grimes.