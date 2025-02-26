Mark Cuban mocks Trump's ‘sales skills’, warns Elon Musk making President's job ‘1000 times harder’

Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban launched a tirade against tech billionaire and DOGE boss Elon Musk, saying he is on track to make President Donald Trump's task of abolishing the federal government “1,000 times harder” Mark Cuban criticised Elon Musk and mocked Donald Trump.

“Elon doesn't give a s**t,” Cuban claimed at a political conference. According to him, Musk is like “I will be rich no matter what,” The UK Independent reported.

The Dallas Mavericks made the remarks at an interview taken during the Principles First Summit in Washington, D.C.

Other speakers included Trump detractors such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton, lawyer George Conway, and retired police officers.

Mark Cuban lauds and then slams Trump’s ‘sales’ skills in politics

He lauded Trump's extraordinary political “sales” abilities and then poked fun at Democrats' sales issues. He lamented that Democrats were unable to sell $1 for 50 cents, whereas Trump was able to sell a dollar for $2, highlighting that they even formed a committee to figure out how to accomplish it.

Cuban stated that Trump's ability to close deals is what made him “so successful.” He can convey messages, and others see what they want to see in him, he said, adding that “But that doesn't mean he can execute.”

“He’s still in the salesmanship phase, and that’s where we are right now [and] ... people are wondering: ‘Can you execute on this?’”

According to Cuban, Trump's supporters are still hesitant to denounce him despite certain rifts in their support. He quipped that it is similar to marrying someone “your family hates.” “For at least the first three to six months, even if you find bodies [buried] in the basement, you’re not admitting to your family that you made a mistake.”

Cuban says Trump has not ‘picked the best people’

However, Cuban claimed that Trump and Musk's blunders are a “gift to the Democrats.” Trump's troubles will persist not only due to the billionaire but also because the President has not “picked the best people” for his Cabinet and other jobs, he added, garnering laughter from the audience.

He even stated that Democrats leveraged their “sales” game with compelling bills.

Cuban proposed, for instance, that the Democrats may demand prosecution for any fraudulent activity discovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. However, Musk and his employees might face libel and slander charges if the DOGE charges turn out to be untrue.

In this manner, Cuban said, “Elon's gotta put up or shut up.”