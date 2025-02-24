Did Philadelphia Eagles just ditch Donald Trump's White House invite after Super Bowl victory? Internet reacts

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly turned down an invitation to the White House, which is seen as a major snub to President Donald Trump by infuriated MAGA. When the Eagles were pressed if they were going to accept an invitation, the Sun said that their answer was “massive no.” (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

According to the US Sun, the Philadelphia Eagles has decided to decline a trip to the White House.

The Eagles' captain, Lane Johnson, has stated that while it would be an honor to visit the White House, a team vote will determine whether or not they accept the invitation to meet Trump.

When the Eagles were pressed if they were going to accept an invitation, the Sun said that their answer was “massive no.”

Trump recently made a history by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game, in which Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs. The President, however, was backing the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Speaking to FOX News' Bret Baier, he lauded Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying: “The quarterback really knows how to win,” Trump said. “He’s a great, great quarterback,” he added.

The report comes as there have been significant political and National Footbal Leaguetensions in recent years, with some accusing the NFL of being too "left" or “woke.” Despite Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently declared that the league will continue to promote these goals.

When Trump canceled the White House event for Philadelphia squad

Moreover, Trump shared difficulthistorywith the Philadelphia squad.

The Eagleswon a Super Bowl during Trump's first administration in 2018. Athletes' decision to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem in defiance of institutional racism across the nation caused controversy for teams throughout professional sports organisations that year.

One of the most outspoken opponents of the protests was Trump, who demanded that athletes who refused to stand during the anthem be dismissed.

The 2018 Eagles team planned to boycott the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue due to his position.

Trump then entirely disinvited the team for a visit to the White House.

“The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House,” Trump had tweeted. “Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event.”

Trump supporter's fume over Eagles' decision

Meanwhile, Trump supporters asked the President to pull all the funding of Eagles, with Journalist Megyn Kelly writing on X: "GO F**K YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS."

“Eagles won't visit The White House? Oh cool. Pull all their funding. Every dime. If the NFL hates America then America needs to start hating the NFL,” tweeted Sports and Nonsense.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have rejected Trump's invitation to the White House. You know what, I will never support that team again,” one more commented.

However, some supporters if Eagles defended the team. “BRAVO to the Philadelphia Eagles for declining Trump's invitation to the White House,” one X user said, lauding the team as a “symbol of STRENGTH, POWER, FREEDOM, & WISDOM.”

“Trump openly rooted against the eagles and didn't congratulate them," reminded Sports journalist Chris Schaller on X, adding that the eagles “have every right not to do so.”